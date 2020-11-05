Dolores O. Tschida, 82 year old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph’s parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday all at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing will be followed. Dolores Odelia Virnig was born on August 13, 1938 in Little Falls, MN to the late Carl and Marie (Gelhar) Virnig. She was united in marriage to Leonard Tschida on June 4, 1958 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Together they worked side by side on their farm in Buh Township. Dolores enjoyed crocheting, watching soap operas, reading, puzzle books and family gatherings. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dolores was a member of the Christian Mothers. Dolores is survived by children, James (Kristine) Tschida of Avon, MN, John (Gayl) Tschida of Sobieski, MN and JoAnn (Craig) Wolff of Fort Ripley, MN; grandchildren, Joshua (Melissa) Knopik, Danielle (Kris) Lambke, Venna (Keith) Trettel, Alaina (fiancé, Jeremy) Tschida, Jessie (Mike) Crane, Joe Tschida and Ashley (Ryan) Greenwood; 18 great-grandchildren, and God-children, Janice Hoffman and Diane Sheck. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Marie Virnig; husband, Leonard; brothers, Richard and Joseph Virnig.
