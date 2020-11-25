Dolores Ann (Kalis) Popp, wife of Loren J. Popp, passed away peacefully at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Dolores was 85 years old. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, Minnesota, at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the church prior to Mass from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow Mass at the parish cemetery. Dolores was born on July 2, 1935 in Bellevue Township in Morrison County, Minnesota, to Isadore and Emily (Jarosh) Kalis. She grew up on the family farm in Royalton and graduated from Royalton High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to Loren J. Popp at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton on October 26, 1953. Together they raised their six children on the family farm near Rice. She loved farm life and helping with the day to day operations. She enjoyed spending time in her flower and vegetable gardens. In addition to her gardening, Dolores was known for her delicious home baked bread and canned produce. In her free time, she could be caught dancing to a waltz or a polka in the arms of her husband. Her joyful personality radiated through her contagious smile. Dolores was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Christian Mothers Group, Langola Birthday Club, and the church mission group. Dolores is remembered for her unwavering faith and love for her family. She is survived by her husband, Loren; children, Deb (Mark) Fluharty of Big Lake, Lee (Jan) Popp of Rice, Marilyn (Dan) Popp of Becker, Kevin Popp of Rice, Sue (Ted) Guck of Woodbury, Jake Popp of Rice; grandchildren, Wayne (Nicole) Fluharty, Michelle (Skip) Rosnow, Rachael Widman, Krista (Milton) Ventura, Nathan (Erica) Popp, Sr. M. Gianna Agnes M.C., Isaac Popp, Jacob Popp, Kendra (Jimmy) Koerner, Tyler Guck; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Cegla of Moorhead and many nieces and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Isadore and Emily Kalis; sisters, Josephine Larson and Bernadine Burggraff; brothers, Alois Kalis and James Kalis. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Kim and Pam and all the wonderful staff at Cherrywood Advanced Living West in St. Cloud for their exceptional care.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.