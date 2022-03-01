Dick S. Pavlacky, 88-year-old resident of Pillager, MN, passed away February 23, 2022 at the St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd, MN.
Funeral service held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Motley Free Methodist Church in Motley, MN with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Visitation held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Motley Free Methodist Church. Caring for Dick and his family is the Halvorson-Taylor Funeral Home in Brainerd, MN.
Dick Pavlacky was born on August 6, 1933 in Naper, NE to the late Frank and Dorothy (Hamann) Pavlacky. He was joined in marriage to Geraldine "Geri" Quine on August 27, 1966, at First Baptist Church in Pillager, MN. Dick and his family moved from Nebraska to Guthrie near Bemidji, MN in 1936. They made a living by working in the woods. In 1940, they moved north of Staples. Later they moved to Esterday, a community northeast of Staples. During his childhood, Dick attended elementary rural schools north of Staples until the eighth grade. He then attended Staples High School. On November 15, 1955, he was drafted into the United States Army. He served his military time in the continental United States and was honorably discharged on November 15, 1957. Following his military service, Dick worked various jobs including, Giza Plumbing and Heating for 5 years. In 1966, he went to work at Larson Boats in Little Falls, MN. Dick worked in the warehouse in inventory control for 30 years, until his retirement in 1996. During this time, he lived in Hillman, MN. From that time until the present, he lived in the Pillager area.
Dick was a people person and made friends easily and he loved to visit. Dick enjoyed lawn work, growing flowers, blowing snow and feeding the birds and wild animals. He was a member of Motley Free Methodist Church and Pillager American Legion Post 100.
Dick is survived by wife, Geri Pavlacky of Pillager, MN; brother, Malcolm "Shorty" Pavlacky of Little Falls, MN; sister-in-law, Doris Pavlacky of Watertown, SD and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Dorothy Pavlacky; brothers, Donald (Erma) Pavlacky, Howard (Thelma) Pavlacky, Marlo Pavlacky, Larry Pavlacky; sisters, Arlee Dailey and Geraldine Elifrits; sister-in-law, Joann Pavlacky.
