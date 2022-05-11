Dianne Yvonne Roland (Pierzina) passed away at Essentia-St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd May 4, 2022 peacefully, in her sleep as a result of cancer. Dianne was born in Little Falls, MN on April 3, 1940 to Alois and Helen (Girlie) (Hankes) Pierzina. When she was born, her dad paid the doctor bill with a 280lb hog and a cash balance of $6.00.
She was raised with her five siblings on her parents' farm in Randall. She attended District 49 country school and then grade school in Little Falls. When Dianne was 12 years old, her family sold the family farm and moved to California, there she attended Pinole Grammar School, Helms Middle School and De Anza High School.
Dianne was united in marriage to William Roland in 1959. They had three children and adopted one son. They later divorced. In 1981, Dianne moved back to Little Falls area with her adopted son, Richard.
Dianne had so many talents and hobbies. In her earlier years, she and her sisters, Bette and Judy along with girlfriends would get together and sew. Sometimes until late hours, enjoying girl talk, laughing, helping each other learn to sew, creating fun things, hats, quilts, clothing, shirts for the sons, and prom dresses for the daughter. When her daughter was in high school, she made almost all of her clothes. The fun part was picking out the fabric. Dianne had beautiful flower gardens. Her yard looked like something out of a magazine. People would stop in just to look at all of her lovely flowers. Many summer days you could find her on her trusty old riding lawn mower. She was an amazing cook. She enjoyed making wonderful desserts and sharing them with the neighbors and family. She especially found joy in cooking for her grandsons. Dianne was a walking book of knowledge. She never watched TV but read anything and everything from history to religion, politics, health and nutrition. She was especially known for reading the cards. As much as you didn't want to believe them they seem to never fail. People came to her for advice on life, love and health. She was so loved by many. She will be forever remembered for her kind heart, warm hugs and the genuine love she showed people.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rene Prozinski of Randall, Steven Roland of Randall, Raymond (Delaina) Roland of El Sobrante, Calif; sister, Elizabeth Brown of Rodeo, CA; brother, Russell (Joyce) Pierzina of Clear Lake, CA; grandchildren, David (Sarita) Roland of Lafayette, LA, Andrew Prozinski of Little Falls, MN, William Prozinski of Little Falls, MN, Vanessa (Todd) Koning of Randall, MN, Steven (Caroline) Prozinski of San Pedro, CA, Christopher (Mary) Mraz of El Sobrante, CA, Tyler and Trevor Roland of El Sobrante, CA, Kray (Hannah) Roland of Reno, NV, Tamra (Daniel) Caldera of El Sobrante, CA; great grandchildren, Isaac, Finley, Gabrielle, Cali, Vincent, Ericka, David Ferdinand; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, Alois and Helen (Girlie); adopted son, Richard Roland; brothers, Dwaine and George Pierzina; sister, Judith Scudder.
A church service will be held at St. James Church in Randall, MN on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00AM with gathering of family and friends one hour prior. Interment will be at St. James Cemetery in Randall, with a meal to follow at St. James Church.
