Dianne Thommes, 76-year-old resident of Burnsville, MN, formerly of the Pierz area died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Emerald Crest Nursing Home.
Memorial Mass held on Wednesday, November 16 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Visitation held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church.
Dianne was born on February 5, 1946 in Pierz to Ernest and Adeline (Hurrle) Thommes. She graduated from Pierz High School in 1964 and went on to Glenwood Hills School of Nursing in Golden Valley, MN. She worked as an ICU nurse, was a Life Link supervisor and finally Hemodynamics Support Associates (Twin City Hospitals) where she used the cell saver device to save red blood cells during surgery (spinal fusion, open-heart surgery, traumas, and hip arthroplasty) and another device the Intracardiac Balloon Pump Contra pulsation for patients with cariogenic shock, myocardial infraction and cardiac failure indicated by the surgeon.
Her love to travel took her to many places: the Dominion Republic, Ixtapa, St. Thomas, Belize, Mexico, Ireland, New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas (Tiny Tim show), Door County, Galena (for a hot air balloon ride). She belonged to a knitting group to learn how to knit and crochet many beautiful afghans, washcloths, and scarves and even attended a Twins game for knitting night. Dianne enjoyed watching and playing golf and organizing small fun tournaments. Pool time at the condo was always a fun time. Holiday time was a favorite to dress up for Halloween and bake many chocolates at Xmas for friends, family and coworkers. For many years she was a dedicated caregiver to her younger sister Therese, with lobster and clown celebrations for her birthday as well as metro mobility trips to the Twins game and mall shopping. Dianne enjoyed her many music CD's and movie DVD's the past years while living in memory care. Finally, Dianne lost her battle of encephalitis after 11 1/2 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Carol (Len) Jansen of Blaine, Janice (James) Brolsma of Appleton, WI, Mary (Kurt) Moen of Rogers, Tony Thommes of Coon Rapids; nieces and nephews, Linda, Brian, Nancy, Dale, Josh, Jenny, Amy and Mike; many, many coworkers and condo friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Adeline Thommes; siblings, Maureen Thommes and Therese Thommes.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Dianne. 320-632-4393
