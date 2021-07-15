Dianne Lynn Villnow, 71-year-old resident of Brainerd, MN, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. A celebration of Dianne’s life will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Merrifield Lion’s Club, from 1-4 p.m. Caring for Dianne and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. Dianne was born February 4, 1950 in Brainerd to Vernon and Beverly (Gendron) Leibold. She was united in marriage to Donald Villnow on April 23, 1972. They made their home in Brainerd where they raised three children. They remained happily married until Don passed away on January 12, 2008. Dianne over the years worked several jobs. She was a waitress, sold pull tabs, and worked as a Human Service Technician for The State of Minnesota for 35 years. Her favorite job was as a babysitter whether it be for her grandkids or her many nieces, nephews, and their children who all called her Grandma Diney. Dianne is survived by her mother, Beverly Leibold; her children, Daniel (Laura) Villnow, DeLori Villnow, and Derek (Christie) Villnow; siblings, Marilynn (Ray) Puetz, Julie Miles, Melanee (Heidi) Strobel, Loretta (Willie) Pohlman, Karen Kinney; brother-in-law, Gary Eck; sister-in-law, Karen Leibold; grandchildren, Tabitha, Danielle, Hayley, Lilly, and Joseph; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Lucas. Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Villnow; dad, Vernon Leibold; sister, Kathy Eck; brother, Vernon (Bobo) Leibold, Jr; niece, Kimberly Leibold; and brother-in-law, Gary Kinney.
