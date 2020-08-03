Diane S. Lange, age 73 of Upsala, passed away on July 31, 2020 after months of struggling with health issues and time spent on hospice. Her last day was spent with her kids and grandkids. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala with Rev. David Grundman officiating. Inurnment will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the church. Diane Sharon Julkowski was born November 23, 1946 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Bernard and Vivian (Ohlson) Julkowski. She grew up in Columbia Heights where she enjoyed going to different lakes to swim, going downtown Minneapolis on the bus with friends and eating with chopsticks at the Nankin Café, and loved going to the cabin and to Minnesota Twins games with her family and friends. Diane graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1965 and continued her education at St. Cloud State where she studied marketing. She met Joe Lange at one of the Upsala groups gatherings at Cedar Lake. The couple married on May 10, 1969 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis. They lived in Fridley for two years before moving to Upsala. Diane was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala where she worked for several years. Family was the most important aspect of Diane’s life. She loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She rarely missed an Upsala Blue Jays amateur baseball game. Diane enjoyed baking and was known for her “Grandma Buns.” She enjoyed taking an occasional trip to the casino, especially when she’d win, and loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Kerri (Kurt) Timm of Buffalo and B.J. (Nina) Lange of Upsala; four grandchildren, Halle, Macie, Bradon, and Makena; brother, Gary (Doreen) Julkowski of Coon Rapids; and sister, Holly (Troy) Willert of Wahkon. Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lange, Jr.; parents; and daughter, Jodi Lange. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
