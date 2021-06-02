Diane Marie Nelson, 75-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at her residence. A Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Living Hope Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Keith Thompson officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in the Darling Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Diane Marie Sharon was born on February 14, 1946 in Little Falls, MN to the late Laurel and Lorraine (Spandl) Sharon. She was united in marriage to Roger Nelson on September 4, 1965 at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls. Diane was active in her faith, loving, caring and giving. She loved her time with God and singing his praises. Diane loved writing songs and letters. She would share her self-written letters with everyone she could. She longed for everyone’s soul to find salvation and did all she could to help everyone get to heaven. Diane enjoyed nature and singing and was always encouraging people and never said a negative word. She lived with eternity in view. In her spare time, Diane also enjoyed gardening and visiting with friends during many phone conversations. She will be dearly missed. Diane is survived by her husband, Roger Nelson; daughter, Darla Nelson (Frank Sterzinger) of Eagan, MN; grandchildren, Trevor Sterzinger, Meghan (Todd) Waldoch, Mandy Nelson and Mitchell Nelson; great-grandchildren, Drake and Lillian Waldoch; brothers, Len Sharon of Randall, MN and Russ Sharon of Randall, MN; sisters, June (Larry) Shutter of Little Falls, MN, Becky (Brent) Wiltermuth of Clarissa, MN, Lori (Vern) Hintz of Randall, MN and Lisa (Roger) Schuett of St. Cloud, MN; brother-in-law, David Nelson and wife, Michele Montllor; sisters-in-law, Sylvia (David) Larson and Cindy Nelson. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Laurel and Lorraine Sharon; son, Michael Alan Nelson; mother-in-law, Alice Nelson and father-in-law, Wilbur Nelson.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.