Diane Gohl, born as Diane Howe on September 30, 1956, left this earth on April 3, 2022 to join her beloved husband, Jim Gohl in heaven. She was 65 years old.
Visitation starts at 10:00am and memorial service at 11:00am Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Living Waters Luthern Church, located at 1911 4th Ave. North in Sauk Rapids, MN.
Diane passed away in her current city of residence (of only 7 months) in Mesa, AZ.
Diane was born on September 30, 1956 in Princeton, MN to Bert and Ellen (Forster) Howe. Diane graduated from Elk River High School in 1974. She married the love of her life, Jim Gohl on October 3, 1987 in Waite Park, where they raised their two children, Nathan and Niki. Diane and Jim then bought a house in Rice, MN; until Jim's unfortunate passing in 2019, where she later carried on their dream of moving to Arizona.
In her 31 year career as a job coach, Diane worked at Opportunity Training Center/OTC, Complete Career Services and Goodwill Easter Seals. She had a positive impact on many lives while helping people with disabilities maintain their employment.
Diane loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping with Jim Gohl, her husband of 32 years and her partner of many more. She and Jim had many groups of friends throughout the years, including deer hunting camp, volunteer group at church, and the Circle of Friends, of which she was a founding member. She will be remembered for her bohemian, hippie style and her wonderful laugh. She was always willing to help a friend and will be missed by many! Diane loved hanging out with her family, children, grandchildren and friends.
Diane is survived by her mother Ellen Howe (Forster) of Sartell; her children Nathan (Stacey) Gohl of Rice, Niki (Kevin) White of Zimmerman; siblings Darwin (Nancy) Howe of St. Cloud, Cherry (David) Johnson of Florida; and grandchildren Dylan, Sullivan, Hayli, Alex, Kyle and Jesse.
Diane was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Jim Gohl and her beloved father Bert Howe.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.