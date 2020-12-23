Diane J. McLain, 77-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her residence. There will be a Private Family Funeral Service. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Diane Jeanne Peterson was born on January 24, 1943 in Canby, MN to the late Donald and Delores (Drengson) Peterson. She was united in marriage to William J. McLain on August 3, 1963 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Canby, MN. The couple made their home in Little Falls where they raised their family. Diane worked at Thrifty Drug and Lad n’ Lassie, but primarily took care of her home and family. She was a member of the Campfire Board and Sno Dogs club. Diane enjoyed spending time with her family and her happy-hour friends, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events and was a diehard Minnesota Vikings fan. Diane is survived by her sons, Shawn (Lori) McLain of Baxter, MN and Quinn (Renee) McLain of Chanhassen, MN; daughter, Kari (Robby) Houle of Little Falls; grandchildren, Mitchell, Dylan, and Joshua McLain, Bennett, Elise, and Cooper Houle; brother, Dennis (Peggy) Peterson of Bozeman, MT; sister-in-law, Margaret Moore of Cushing, MN; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Delores Peterson; husband, William McLain; and son, Steven McLain.
