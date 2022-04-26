Diane Brisk, 79-year-old resident of Harding, MN, died Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Pierz Villa.
Mass of Christian Burial held Friday, April 29 at 10:30 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding. Visitation held on Thursday, April 28 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the Church in Harding. Burial held in the parish cemetery.
Diane Darlene DeRosier, three pound preemie baby, was born on August 28, 1942 at 5:25 PM at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, MN to the late George and Lillian (Magnan) DeRosier. She grew up south of Brainerd. Diane attended and graduated from Brainerd Washington High School with the class of 1960. She lived with her maternal grandparents, attended Brainerd Community College, and received her Associates of Arts Degree. She then moved to Minneapolis, where she worked as a secretary in the dry cleaning business. She was in a severe automobile accident and nearly died while making a return trip home.
Diane DeRosier met the love of her life, Richard Brisk at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls. The couple was united on June 12, 1965 at St. Mathias Catholic Church. The wedding was a double ring ceremony with her sister, Bonnie and Dave Roxberg. The couple made their home on the Brisk family farm in Pulaski Township for over 50 years. Diane was Ritchie's right hand person on the farm. She would disc the land, baled hay and even milked the cows. Diane was a meticulous bookkeeper and kept track of everything. She was a prolific quilter and enjoyed spoiling family and friends with her homemade cooking and baking. After the death of her beloved Ritchie, she embraced her new role as babysitting grandma. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, daughters, Karen Marie Brisk of Minneapolis, Connie Jean Brisk of Brainerd, Doris Ann (Chad Warnke) Brisk of Harding; siblings, Dale (Judy) DeRosier, Galen (Chris) DeRosier, Bonnie (Dave) Roxberg, Mike DeRosier, Irene Steltz, Jim (Sharon) DeRosier, Janet (Scott) Bowers and Pat (Marla) DeRosier; grandchildren, Kassandra Bettie, Kameron Bettie and Rosabella Warnke; great-grandchildren, Kori Cepeda, Kameron Bettie, Jr and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lillian DeRosier; husband, Richard "Ritchie" Brisk on November 23, 2015; nephew, Terry Brisk; niece, Janel DeRosier and siblings, Gary and Leon DeRosier.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Diane. 320-632-4393
