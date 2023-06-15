Diane Barbara Allord, 79, of Little Falls, passed away peacefully on June 9th at St. Benedicts Senior Center. Services Friday, June 23rd at 11am at Camp Ripley Cemetery.
Diane was born on August 15th, 1943 to Roman and Louise (Klehr) Menden in Elk River, MN. She was raised on a farm there as the youngest of 5 children, Kathleen (Clayton) Allord, Ronnie (Jeannette) Menden, Mary (Robert) Mondloch, & Darlene (Jim) Sanoski. After her mother's sudden passing when Diane was in 1st grade, she moved with her family to a farm in Little Falls. She married Donald Joseph Allord at age 19 on January 25th 1962 at St. Anthony's Church in St. Cloud MN where they made their home for many years. They welcomed their daughter Cynthia (Charles) Walz later that year in November, and later on welcomed their son Leroy (Mary) Allord in December 1965. While raising her two children, Diane enjoyed canning and homemade cooking. She loved to garden and spend her time outdoors. Diane worked at Landy's Processing as a cleaner for most of her younger years and then worked at Fingerhut until her retirement at age 50. Through their 55 years of marriage, Diane and Donald enjoyed many years of fishing and playing cards together as well as with family members. Donald passed away August 9th 2017 at their home in Little Falls. Diane enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and working with the Franciscan nuns in the years that followed. In her last days, she shared fond memories of playing pranks, going out with her husband Donald, spending time with family and friends over the years and the many fishing trips that she took with Donald and her children and grandchildren.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.