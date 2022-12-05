DeWayne Hamlin

DeWayne H. Hamlin, age 89, died peacefully on November 30, 2022 in Apple Valley, MN.

He was born on November 22, 1933 in St. Paul, MN to Francis W. and Violet Hamlin. He was married (1956) to the late Virginia C. Hamlin for 57 years. DeWayne served in the United States Army as a Sergeant for 8 years (1954 - 1962). He was assigned a post at the White House from 1954 - 1956 and was recognized numerous times for his service in support of the President of the United States.

