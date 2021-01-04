Dennis Zablocki, age 73 of Foley passed away December 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Services was Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at New Life Church, Foley. Rev. Jim Von Wald officiated. Visitation was from Tuesday, January 5, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home and continued at the church on Wednesday. Burial with full Military Honors by the Foley American Legion will take place at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Dennis Robert Zablocki was born August 2, 1947 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Bert and Maime (Joswiak) Zablocki. He attended Foley High School before entering the US Army where he served in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart for being wounded in action. After returning from Vietnam, Dennis worked as a CNA at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center until his retirement. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and a good fireworks display. He enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook. Dennis always had a wonderful flower garden and enjoyed bird watching. He will be remembered for being a prankster and buying jewelry for his girls. He was a member of the Foley American Legion. He is survived by his children: Sherrie DiGiovanni, Foley; Shane Zablocki (Teri), Sauk Rapids; Kim (Ryan) Barrett, Sartell and grandchildren: Cody, Mariah, Dominick, Jayden, Emma, Paige, Dylan, Amaris and a sister, Rita Hatch of Brooklyn Center. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sheila and son, Nick and daughter, Desirae as well as brothers and sisters: Richard, LeRoy, Ken, Phyllis and Delphine.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.