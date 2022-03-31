Dennis Wolbeck, 51 of Big Lake, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 26, 2022 due to a fatal stroke in Las Vegas, NV.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 3 from 4-8pm with a prayer service beginning at 7pm at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake, MN. Memorial Mass will be held at 11am, with visitation one hour prior, on Monday, April 4 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake, MN. The Fr. Michael Kellogg will officiate.
Dennis was born July 8, 1970 in Little Falls to Edwin A. and Bernadine A. (Braegelmann) Wolbeck. He married Gina Hanson on May 1, 1993 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Dennis currently worked as fleet manager at Bernick's in Waite Park and previously as transportation manager at J&B Wholesale in St. Michael.
He is a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. Dennis was an active member of the Big Lake Snow Cruisers and a past member of the Big Lake Lions Club. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and especially snowmobiling. Playing with tractors and in the dirt was a passion of his. He was quite the jokester and was mischievous with friends and family, a smile was always on his face. Listening, having lively conversations and being around people brought much enjoyment. He was a great mentor to his family and friends, he was reliable, honest, and just an outstanding life long partner to Gina. Grandpa Dennis loved spending time with his precious granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife Gina of Big Lake; sons, Daniel (Elizabeth) of St. Cloud and granddaughter Mia, Jacob (Brynn) of Clear Lake; siblings, Donald (Heddie) of Cushing, Doris (John) Tynio of Browerville, Dorothy (Ken) Knapper of Cushing, Karen (Tom) Jennissen of Stanchfield, Julie (Steve) Middendorf of Sauk Centre; sister-in-law, Barb Wolbeck of Cushing; mother-in-law, Mary Wilhelm of Saint Cloud; siblings-in-law, Robert (Heather) Hanson of Brooklyn Park, Jen (Scott) Rau of Avon, Rob (Maurice) Wilhelm of Saint Cloud; Godchildren, Matthew Tynio, Joseph Tynio, Sarah Middendorf; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, fathers-in-law George Hanson and Bob Wilhelm, brother-in-law Steve Hanson.
Dennis's "bigger than life" presence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He lived his life to the fullest. Dennis made the important decision to be an organ donor. His heart, lungs, liver and kidneys are now allowing others to live their life to the fullest.
