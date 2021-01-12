Dennis “Denny” Walter Fyten, age 80, of Ramsey passed away on Dec. 31, 2020 at his home from a heart attack. Dennis was born at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis to Walter and Julia (Cooper) Fyten on Aug. 24, 1940. After the family moved to the Buckman, Minnesota area, Dennis attended school at Memorial High School, graduating in 1958. After high school, Denny joined the Army, and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. He served in the Vietnam War. After his three years of service, Dennis returned to the Pierz area to live and work. He met his future bride, Sharron Pahl, in 1963 while she was at nursing school in Little Falls, Minnesota. They were married on May 1, 1965 and moved to Crystal, Minnesota. Dennis and Sharron adopted Rick in 1969 and Mike in 1971. In 1972, they moved to Ramsey, Minnesota, and had Jeff (the chosen one) in 1978. Dennis was passionate about John Deere tractors, especially the 300 series. He was a long time business owner where he fixed transmissions, garden tractors and whatever else came through the door. He liked to garden, hunt and play cards, but most of all he liked to go out for breakfast and coffee with his family or anyone who would meet him. Dennis is survived by his sons, Rick (Heidi), Mike (Nineth) and Jeff (Lisa); grandchildren, Erica, Nick, Michlyn, Brooke, Cindy, Jeffrey, Britney, Jon and Oliva. He is also survived by his siblings Paul (Marilyn) of Fridley, Elizabeth Krahl of St. Louis, Missouri, Monica Dawson of Savage, Steve (Michele) of Ramsey, Mark (Stephanie) of Pierz, and sisters-in-law Judy Fyten and Betty Fyten, both of Pierz. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sharron (Pahl) Fyten; his parents Walter and Julia; brothers Jerry, Ron, Wally and Philip. Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Church of St. Michael’s, 9251 Highway 25, Buckman, Minnesota 56364, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
