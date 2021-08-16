Dennis Oswald, age 69, a resident of Menahga, MN, formerly from Randall, MN passed away peacefully at his home on August 6, 2021 after a battle with emphysema and COPD. Dennis was born October 28, 1951 to the late Sally V. Petersen and Armand J. Oswald in St. Paul, MN. Sally was united in marriage to Clyde Hayes in 1953, who was a wonderful husband and father to “Denny.” In 1969, Dennis married Jean Williams and resided in the Randall area where he worked for years as an auto body repairman in Randall, Motley and Brainerd areas. Dennis and Jean had two girls, Dena and Shannon. After a divorce in 1995, Dennis moved to the Menahga area. His hobbies were enjoying the outdoors, repairing and restoring cars, and playing guitar. He spent 25 years with his “kindred spirit” Candace Parks. Together they camped, did gardening, harvested grapes, and shared a love for animals. Dennis is preceded in death by his mother Sally, brothers Jerry and Steve and also beloved granddaughter Carly Jean. He is survived by his daughters Dena Oswald of Dilworth, MN, Shannon (William) Swenson; grandchildren Cody and Logan Kasper of Little Falls, Madison, Maycee, Mackenzie and Makail Swenson of Brainerd, MN. A celebration of his life is being planned.
