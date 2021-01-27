Dennis M. Koroll, 69-year-old resident of Plymouth, MN, formerly of Bowlus, MN, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Mission Farms Nursing Home in Plymouth, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale, MN with Father David Grundman officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in the St. Edward’s Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale, MN. Funeral arrangements for Dennis are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Dennis was born on July 23, 1951 in Little Falls, MN to the late Michael and Lucy (Ringwelski) Koroll. He grew up in the Upsala area and graduated from Upsala High School. Dennis farmed the Koroll family farm for all his life. While farming, his farm became a Century Farm and he was very proud of that accomplishment. In 2001, Dennis retired from milking cows and strictly raised beef cattle until 2011 when he fully retired from farming. He loved to farm and always tried to be the first one in the fields planting every spring. When Dennis wasn’t farming, he enjoyed fishing, tinkering in his garage and restoring old John Deere tractors. He also loved spending time and getting together with his friends, family, children, and grandchildren. Dennis was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Dennis is survived by children, Laura (Raoul) Paver of Long Lake, MN, Kris (Steven) Tomasko of Rogers, MN and Aaron (Angela) Koroll of Bowlus, MN; siblings, Marlene (Denis) Carlson of Elmdale, MN, David (Diane) Koroll of Little Falls, MN, Rita (Fred) Herbes of St. Francis, MN and Joy Koroll of Elmdale, MN; grandchildren, Alexa, Stella and Kaden. Dennis was preceded in death by parents, Michael and Lucy Koroll.
