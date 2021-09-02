Dennis Lester Jaschke, 69, of Randall, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 due to injuries from a car accident. A visitation will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall, MN from 1:00-3:00 pm. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Dennis is survived by two children, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his brother. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel- Randall.

