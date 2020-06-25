Dennis L. Knowles, 73 year old resident of Sobieski, MN, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Sobieski Community Center in Sobieski, MN, from 1 p.m.-3.m.. Burial will take place on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Dennis was born on February 21, 1947, to the late Emmett and Mildred (Willard) Knowles. He was the sixth of seventeen children. He attended Menagha High School, and then entered the U.S. Army from 1967-1969. After the Army, Dennis spent several years in construction. In 1984, Dennis married Ethel Wagner in Park Rapids, MN. They then relocated to Sobieski, MN, and Dennis started working for Larson Boats until retirement after 28 years. However, still feeling young, Dennis went and worked at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Ripley. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his free time. Dennis was a member of the Sobieski Lions and the American Legion Post 212. He loved spending time with family and friends. Dennis is survived by wife, Ethel; step-children, Chris (Terrie) Wagner, Linda (Michele) Wagner, Thomas (Jill) Wagner, and Steve (Teryl) Wagner; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Russ (Vickie Knowles, Rod (Tamara) Knowles, Wesley (Melanie) Knowles; sisters, Shirley Brown, Audrey Sheperd, Roxanne (Art) Scholz, Marlene (Del) Winebrenner, Cindy Knowles (Jim Welch), and Tammy (Steve) Schroeder; many nieces and nephews; and special neighbors, Josh, Lauren, Emmitt, Ella, Ellie, and Elliot Sanders. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin and Darrell; sisters, Carol, Betty, Delories, Faith, and Donna.
