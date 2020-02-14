Dennis Kujawa, 77-year-old resident of Buckman, MN, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home in Buckman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman with Father David Maciej officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The military rites will be conducted by the Hillman American Legion Post #602. Dennis John Kujawa was born on July 16, 1942 in Little Falls, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Felix and Hildegard (Mischke) Kujawa. He grew up and attended school in Buckman. He served his Country in the United States Army in Fort Knox, Kentucky from February 8, 1963 until his honorable discharge on August 7, 1963. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Ann Faust on September 30, 1963 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple made their home in Buckman, MN. He worked all his life in the Buckman area at the Farmers Supply, Implement Store and Gas Station. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, country music, visiting the family cabin and wintering in Arizona. He was a member of the Hillman American Legion Post #602 and St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marjorie “Marge” Kujawa; daughters, Robin (Bob) Orchard and Julie (John) Skochenski; siblings, Connie (Michael) Fleming and Myron (Sue) Kujawa; grandchildren, John Orchard, Tori Orchard, Kami (Bennett) Blanton and Brock Skochenski. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Hildegard Kujawa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association: 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. The arrangements for Dennis are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN, 320-632-4393.
Service information
Feb 18
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
9251 Highway #25
Buckman, MN 56317
9251 Highway #25
Buckman, MN 56317
Guaranteed delivery before Dennis's Funeral Mass begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.