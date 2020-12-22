Dennis John Prozinski, 92, of Little Falls passed away on December 20, 2020 at Edgewood Senior Living in Sartell, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel-Randall. Dennis was born September 12, 1928, the seventh of 13 children born to Joseph and Agnes Prozinski. The family home was located on Green Prairie Fish Lake and that is where Dennis and his siblings grew up. He attended school in a one room schoolhouse located on Hwy #115 about a mile from his home. When he was a teenager, Dennis and his brother Bob rode a freight train out to North Dakota and worked in the grain fields. They would save their money and bring it back home to help support their large family. In 1946, when Dennis was 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Aleutian Islands off the coast of Alaska. He received an honorable discharge from active duty in 1947 and continued his service as a member of the Naval Reserve until 1952. On October 15, 1952, Dennis was united in marriage to Irene Killeaney of rural Randall, MN in a ceremony officiated by Father Harold Kost at the St. James Catholic Church. The couple moved to Fresno, CA where Dennis worked for the Edison Power Company. In 1955, the couple returned to Minnesota where they worked for a time on the Iron Range in northern Minnesota. From 1956 until 1960 the couple would spend their summers in Fairbanks, AK where Dennis worked construction and Irene did secretarial work. In 1961, they purchased a home in Little Falls where they resided until 1966 when they moved to Green Prairie Fish Lake and built their dream home. There the couple raised their three sons and lived the remainder of their active lives. Dennis owned his own backhoe business and was well known in the central Minnesota area for his skillful ability to operate his machine. It was said that he could feel the bucket of his machine like it was an extension of his hands. He served on the Green Prairie town board for over 40 years and was instrumental in the development of the Darling/Green Prairie Park and Beach which has been enjoyed by thousands of county residents throughout the years. He was a member of the Morrison County Planning Commission for 8 years. He belonged to the Randall VFW and was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He was a longtime member of the 49’ers Operating Engineers Union. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman and he loved to hunt and fish. He was a skilled walleye fisherman. He always loved to be the first line in the water whenever he was on one of his Canadian fishing expeditions and usually was the first to catch a fish. His children and grandchildren have many cherished memories of time spent with him fishing, camping, and listening to old country songs that he would play and sing on his guitar. Dennis is survived by his three children, Alan (Susan) of Little Falls, Timothy of Little Falls, and Stephen (Denise) of Cold Spring; siblings, Claude Prozinski, Joyce Nelson, Kathy Mahling, and Anita Scully; grandchildren, Julie Schulte (Greg), Tracy Briese (Jeremy), Nicholas Prozinski (Melissa), Rachael Prozinski, and Matthew Prozinski; great-grandchildren, Vanessa, Kylee, Margot, Joslynn, Kaia, Brynna, and Jack. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Irene; parents Joseph and Agnes Prozinski; siblings, Leonard, William, Robert, Joseph, Clayton, Eleanor, Carol, and JoAnn. Due to the Covid pandemic, an additional celebration of Dennis’ life will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.