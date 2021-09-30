Dennis J. Seelen, 77-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home in Pierz, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:30 A.M. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. Visitation from 4-7 P.M. on Thursday and from 10-11 A.M. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Parish prayer at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Caring for Dennis and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. The family of Dennis kindly asks that all visitors to the funeral and visitation wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing. To join in on Dennis' funeral via livestream, please click the following link: https://my.gather.app/remember/dennis-seelen
Dennis J. Seelen was born on August 8, 1944 to the late Joseph and Deloria (Boser) Seelen. He was united in marriage to the late Patricia Hoheisel in 1965. Patty passed away in 2013 and in 2015 Dennis married Christine Marie. He often said how lucky he was to love and be loved by two such wonderful women. Dennis graduated from Father Pierz Memorial High School and attended St. Cloud State University and technical career training. He was soon hired by IBM or "Big Blue" as Dennis called it. He worked there for 30 years before leaving to form a small computer consulting business, K & S Consulting, along with a former IBMer. After running the small company for a few years, he tried to retire but someone always needed a "little" computer help and Dennis would be back in the computer business. Eventually, he was successfully retired and could pursue his other full time love FISHING! He started fishing Pierz Fish Lake when he was in grade school and evidently knew every successful fishing hole on the lake. After actually achieving retirement, he pursued interests such as hunting, golf, bowling and still lots of fishing. Dennis loved his children, Michael and Susan and always remained close to family and friends. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Dennis was deeply involved in many civic projects that affect the residents in the Fish Lake area.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Christine Marie of Pierz; son, Michael (Kathleen) Seelen of Golden Valley; daughter, Susan Kremers of St. Cloud who is the mother of Dennis's grandson, Bradley, the apple of his grandpa's eye; stepsons, Craig Cint (Anna) of Zimmerman and Jason Cint of Eagan; step-granddaughter, Abigail; sisters, Carol Hoheisel of Pierz, Karen Carver of Little Falls, Joelle (Clyde) Hayes of Lastrup, Joyce (Ben) Collins of Reno, NV; aunts, Evie (Ronald) Boser of Pierz and Terry (Harvey) Block of Hillman; uncle, Michael (Lorraine) Boser of Osseo.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Deloria Seelen; first wife, Patricia Hoheisel; brother-in-law, Gene Carver; nephews, James Hoheisel and Mark Carver.
