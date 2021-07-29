Dennis E. Petron, 82-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN, with Father Gregory Sauer officiating. Burial will be at the parish cemetery in Bowlus. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. A Rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. and a Parish Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Dennis Eugene Petron was born on January 23, 1939 in Graham Township, MN to the late Ralph and Virginia (Hess) Petron. He finished 10th grade at District 38 school in Graham Township. Dennis was united in marriage to Joyce Gottwalt on November 23, 1968 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, MN. Together they farmed in the Royalton/Bowlus area and raised their family. They operated a Gold’n Plump chicken barn, and raised beef cattle and pigs. Dennis also worked at the Frigidaire Plant in St. Cloud, MN for 42 years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and watching the Twins and Vikings in person or on TV. Dennis was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus, the Knights of Columbus Council #9138, and the Royalton and Rice Sportsman Clubs. He loved farming with his family, driving his Ranger to check on his cattle, and spending time with his grandchildren. Dennis is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons, Darin (Carrie) Petron of Royalton, Eric (Bridget) Petron of Holdingford, MN, Nick (Larissa) Petron of Bowlus, and Aaron (Kayla) Petron of Royalton; daughters, Tammy (Chris) Baker of St. Stephen, MN and Terri (Nathan) Bellefeuille of Royalton; son-in-law, Kenny Schutz of Cold Spring, MN; brothers, James (Bev) Petron of Rice, Willard (Pat) Petron of Rice, and Jerry (Kathy) Petron of Royalton; sisters, Gloria Buettner of St. Cloud, Shirley Gebhardt of Sauk Rapids, MN, and Kathy (James) Gottwalt of Rice; sisters-in-law, Dorrain Petron and Renee Petron, both of Rice; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Virginia Petron; daughter, Kim Schutz; and brothers, Glen, Gail and Donald Petron.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.