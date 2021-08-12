Dennis “Denny” Klosowski, 79-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 and from 9:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. A parish prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Denny and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. Dennis was born on June 24, 1942 in Little Falls, MN to the late John and Edna (Kieffer) Klosowski. He lived all his life in Little Falls, MN, attending St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Little Falls High School with the Class of 1960. After graduation, Dennis enlisted into the U.S. Army where he honorably served until his honorable discharge. He was united in marriage to Maureen Tuholsky in 1968 and together they had two sons, Brian and Kyle. Denny’s whole life revolved around TV. Dennis began working for his brother in high school, and after returning home from the Army his career as the sole cable man in Little Falls began. He was the area’s only cable repairman until 2002 when he retired. Denny was dedicated to his job; in July of 1989 he was named Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. He was very family oriented from going to his son’s school functions, camping, playing cards, watching Vikings games, and volunteering at the Our Lady of Lourdes Bazaars. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and was an active member of the Little Falls American Legion Post #46. Dennis is survived by wife, Maureen Klosowski of Little Falls, MN; sons, Brian Klosowski of Little Falls, MN and Kyle (Annika) Klosowski of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Delylah and Cash Klosowski; brothers, Bob Klosowski, Larry (Robin) Klosowski, Mike (Debbie) Klosowski and Dick (Deb) Klosowski; and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by parents, John and Edna Klosowski; half-brothers, George, Melvin, and Gerald Klosowski; half-sisters, Rosemary Larson and Diane Bourgeois; brothers, Arnie Klosowski, James Klosowski; sisters, Judy Fussy and Debbie Klosowski; nephew, Greg and step-father, Albert Sufka.
