Dennis Bednarek, 58-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at his home in Little Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, June 27 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Burial held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Harding, MN. Visitation held on Sunday, June 26 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. and from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. on Monday June 27; all visitation time will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
Dennis Bednarek was born June 24, 1963 in Little Falls to the late Edward and Ardell (Dembouski) Bednarek. He grew up in Little Falls and attended school at Lincoln Elementary school. While in high school, Dennis worked at Coborn's grocery. Dennis graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the class of 1981. As a young boy, Dennis and his brother, Doug took many trips with their dad, Eddie.
After completing his schooling, Dennis began his life long career as an over the road driver. He owned and operated Bednarek Trucking from 1981 until his death. He also worked for a short time with Barton Sand and Gravel in Maple Grove, MN for a few years. Dennis was always looking for a business opportunity in hauling frack sand or general freight. He was known for taking the scenic route when taking a joy ride, instead of taking the long way.
When he wasn't trucking, Dennis enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River with friends, socializing, eating out and considered himself a foodie. This past year, Dennis and his mother, Ardell purchased a winter home in Fort Myers, FL. He was a member of the Minnesota Truckers Association and the Forty Niners Union. He will be remembered as fun loving and a friend to all!
Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Doug (Mary) Bednarek of Little Falls; niece and nephew, Hannah Bednarek of Sparks, NV, Michael (Marae Retka) Bednarek and great-niece Rylee Bednarek all of Little Falls; and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Bednarek in 1986; mother, Ardell Killeaney on June 7, 2022 and an infant brother, Joseph Bednarek.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Dennis.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.