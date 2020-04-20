Dena Louise Carlson-Stumm passed away April 10, 2020 with her mother, husband, and sister by her side. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dena was born October 9, 1971 in Staples, MN to Dale and Barb (Allen) Carlson. She married the love of her life, Thomas Stumm, October 28, 2017. Dena enjoyed bear camp, hunting with her dad and Uncle Jim, attending her nephew Mitchell Carlson’s demo derbies, visiting with her aunt Rose Marie and cousin Cindy, shopping with her mom and sister, the Nail Game, vacationing with her husband, spending time with her German family, listening to it rain, and having her dachshunds, Cooper and Buster, by her side. But, above all else, Dena’s greatest joy came from making sure her friends and family were happy. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Barb Carlson; husband, Thomas Stumm; sister, Suzette Carlson; aunt and godmother, Rose Marie Pietz; nephew Mitchell Carlson; uncle Jim Carlson; lifelong friend Lori Robben; and special friend Jolleen Yungbauer; along with her German family, father- and mother-in-law, Fritz Stumm and Irene Stumm of Hellertshausen, Germany; sister-in-law, Birgit and her husband Joachim of Hottenbach, Germany; sister-in-law Sabina and her husband Gernot of Fischbach, Germany; brother-in-law Markus Stumm and his wife Karina of Hellertshausen, Germany; and nieces and nephews, Malou, Finja, Jason, Jasmin, Martin, Malina, Amaju, Vanessa, Ian, and Sandro. Dena was preceded in death by her dad, Dale; sister, Donette; grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins; and her dachshund, Sheldon. Dena’s loving and generous heart will be dearly missed. Rest in peace, Dena, we love you. Ruhe in Frieden, Dena, wir lieben dich. Brenny Family Funeral Chapel www.brenny.com 218-828-5051
