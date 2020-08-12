Dena Louise Carlson-Stumm

Dena Louise Carlson-Stumm passed away April 10, 2020 with her mother, husband, and sister by her side. A celebration of life will be held at First Lutheran Church in Pillager on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11am. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Interment will be at Wildwood Cemetery in Pillager. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel- Baxter.

