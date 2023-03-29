Delores "Peanut" Larson

Dolores "Peanut" L. Larson, 91-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 4 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 10:00-10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, April 4, at St. Otto's. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery.
Dolores "Peanut" Larson was born on July 3, 1931 in the Napa Valley, CA, to Joe and Margaret Fimby. She married Dwight Larson on June 27, 1979, in Carson City, NV. Peanut worked in hospitality for many years in Carson City and Bullhead City, NV. She enjoyed doing handwork such as embroidery and crochet. Peanut liked visiting with others, playing Bingo, and trips to the casino. She was a past member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Dwight.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Peanut Larson. 320-632-4393
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.