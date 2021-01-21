Delores M. Zyvoloski, 91-year-old resident of St. Cloud, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN and Long Prairie, MN passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Country Manor in Sartell, MN. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date, followed by burial in the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Cemetery in Little Falls, MN, in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements for Delores are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN. Delores was born in Buckman, MN on January 14, 1930, to the late Mat and Katherine Brausen. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. Delores married Michael “Bud” Zyvoloski on November 13, 1948, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Bud and Delores owned and operated dry cleaning businesses in Little Falls, Moorhead, and Long Prairie, working side by side for over 55 years. Delores had a true passion for sewing. She provided tailoring services for their businesses and from her home long after she and Bud retired. Delores was very giving of her time and talents, volunteering for many organizations and groups, including the VFW Auxiliary and Christian Mothers. She also created Christmas crafts and hosted her own craft show for many years. She was very athletic, bowling and playing softball well into her 50’s. She was an avid Minnesota sports fan and was also known to play a mean game of 7 card rummy. Delores is survived by her two children, daughter, Cindy Sellin of St. Cloud, MN, and son, Mike (Mary) Zyvoloski of Sauk Rapids, MN. Delores leaves behind three grandchildren which she loved dearly; Michael Zyvoloski of St. Cloud, MN, Sarah Zyvoloski of Sartell, MN, and Anna (Brett) Tester of Duluth, MN, and many nieces and nephews. Delores was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Michael “Bud”; her mother and father, Katherine and Mat Brausen; brothers, Ernie, Bobby, Cliff, Leonard, Donny; sister, Helen Bednar; along with the oldest child, Catherine “Kati” John, and son-in-law, Mike Sellin. Special thanks to Delores’ primary care providers, Dr. Camelia Florea and Amy Kramer at CentraCare Health. We would like to especially thank all of the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and Country Manor Rapid Recovery Unit for their exceptional care and compassion they provided in her final days.
