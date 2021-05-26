Delores M. Kuschel Emerson, 92-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2021, at the Meadow Ponds Assisted Living in Pierz, MN. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dixville, MN with Pastor Lindsay Jones officiating. A visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the St. John’s Cemetery in Dixville, MN. Delores was born to the late William and Elizabeth (Mangel) Dropps on June 30, 1928 in Sauk Rapids, MN. She married Irvin Kuschel in 1944 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dixville, MN. Together they farmed in rural Royalton. They raised four children, Carol, Diane, David and Betty Jean. Irvin passed away in 1976 and Delores then married Erland Emerson in 1979. In her free time, Delores enjoyed painting ceramics, fishing and needlework. She made the best poppy seed bread. She took her grandsons fishing and made decorations for her granddaughters’ weddings. Delores had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior and always knew she would spend eternity in Heaven. Her love was strong, unconditional and forever. Delores is survived by her daughters, Carol Gottwalt of Pierz and Betty Jean (Harold) Wyatt of Pierz; son, David (Birdie) Kuschel of Royalton; son-in-law, Roman Matvick of Oak Park; brother, William Dropps, Jr. of Montana; 15 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Delores is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Irvin and Erland; daughter, Diane Matvick; son-in-law, Joe Gottwalt; great-grandson, Cory Matvick; brother, DuWayne Dropps and sister, Donna Patterson.
