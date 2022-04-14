Delores Gaffke-Salber, age 86 of Randall, Minnesota, our beloved mother and loving wife, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Delores was born on June 14, 1935 in Darling Township to Vincent and Elizabeth (Vnuk) Stavish. She was united in marriage to Gerald Gaffke on June 16, 1953, and together they raised three children. They purchased Gaffke's Sinclair Station in 1968. Delores worked with her husband at the station and also at St. Francis Convent for 30 years. She enjoyed all the people she worked with there so much that she didn't retire until into her 70's.
Delores loved working with her flowers and her lawn was always beautiful! She also loved to crochet and play cards with her friends and family. She enjoyed going to their lake home and fishing from the dock.
Delores was a member of St. Francis of Xavier Mission Circle and Christian Mothers.
Her husband, Gerald sadly passed away in 2003. She was remarried in 2013 to Robert Salber.
Delores is survived by her sons Rick (Robin), Darrell (Sheila); seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her husband Robert and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brothers Raymond (Karen) Stavish, William(Jeanie) Stavish, Gordon Stavish and her sister Shirley (Bernard) Gaffke.
Delores is preceded in death by her husband Gerald, her daughter Marylynn Frey, great-grandson Aiden Doble and her parents and four siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Delores will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall. There will be a visitation for family and friends beginning at 9:00am until 11:00am, with a rosary by the Christian Mothers at 10:30am. The service will begin at 11:00 with burial at St. James Cemetery immediately following the service. There will be a lunch served at the church following the burial.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
