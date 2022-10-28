Delores Fussy, 78-year-old resident of Bowlus, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, October 29 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Stani-slaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus with Father Gregory Sauer officiating. Visitation held on Friday, October 28 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the church in Bowlus, with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. Visitation also on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at the church. Burial in the parish cemetery.

