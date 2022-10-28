Delores Fussy, 78-year-old resident of Bowlus, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, October 29 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Stani-slaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus with Father Gregory Sauer officiating. Visitation held on Friday, October 28 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the church in Bowlus, with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. Visitation also on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at the church. Burial in the parish cemetery.
Delores Fussy was born on September 11, 1944 in Bowlus, MN to Simon and Teckla (Waldoch) So-bania. She graduated from Holdingford High School in 1962. She was united in marriage to Donald E. Fussy on May 29, 1963 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus. The couple made their home in Two Rivers Township where they farmed for over 50 years. Delores was a dedicated wife and mother, who helped with all of the farm work and prepared the meals to feed her family. In addition to working on the farm, Delores also cleaned other homes and offices, worked at a local bakery, and had a part-time job at Sobania Poultry.
Delores loved to garden, tending flowers and vegetables. She raised (and roasted) chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys; she was a wonderful cook and baker, much appreciated by all. She was always busy sewing, cooking, and baking for her neighbors, friends, and family. Delores loved the community of Bowlus and served many years as an election judge for Two Rivers Township. She was a devout member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church where she participated in many hours of perpetual adoration and served on the funeral committee. Delores and Donald were active members of the American Dairy Association.
Delores was very personable and could strike up a conversation with anyone. She equally loved all she met and was loved by all.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Paul Fussy of Bowlus, Richard (Cindy) Fussy of Bowlus, John Fussy of Bird Island, and Elaine (Chuck) Duret of South Haven; grandchildren: Michael (Ashley) Gottwalt, Brian (Ali) Gottwalt, Megan Duret, Madeleine Fussy, and Leo Fussy; five great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Steve Gottwalt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Mary Lou Gottwalt, brothers: Roman, Tony, John, and sister Theresa Stegura.
The family wishes to thank all of the incredible staff at Highland Senior Living, who have gone above and beyond to provide the most exceptional care.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Delores. 320-632-4393
