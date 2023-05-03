Delores "Dee" Bloch, age 71, died peacefully on March 13, 2023, at her home in Woodruff, WI (formerly of St. Louis Park, MN).

A gathering of family and friends will be held on May 13, 2023, at 10:00am followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00, at the Sacred Heart Chapel of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, MN. Masks may be required.

