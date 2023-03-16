Delores "Dee" Bloch

Delores "Dee" Bloch, age 71, died peacefully on March 13, 2023, at her home in Woodruff, WI (formerly of St. Louis Park, MN).

Dee was born January 16, 1952, to Henry and Christine (Douvier) Bloch and grew up on a farm near Albany, MN. She attended St. Francis High School in Little Falls, MN, then pursued a nursing career. Dee worked as an LPN and as an RN for 40 plus years at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading, crocheting, and gardening.

