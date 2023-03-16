Delores "Dee" Bloch, age 71, died peacefully on March 13, 2023, at her home in Woodruff, WI (formerly of St. Louis Park, MN).
Dee was born January 16, 1952, to Henry and Christine (Douvier) Bloch and grew up on a farm near Albany, MN. She attended St. Francis High School in Little Falls, MN, then pursued a nursing career. Dee worked as an LPN and as an RN for 40 plus years at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading, crocheting, and gardening.
In 2018, Dee moved to her retirement home in Woodruff near a lake and wooded area where she enjoyed nature and wildlife. She was an avid volunteer for Meals On Wheels and for Seasons of Life Hospice House. She was a generous donor to many charities, especially those for children and animals. Family and friends were very important to her, always remembering them in daily prayer and with personal notes on birthdays and special occasions. Dee loved to travel with family members and close friends, taking many photos of places she visited, especially of flowers and sunsets.
Dee is survived by her sisters: Loretta Bloch, OSF, Little Falls, MN, Bea Britz, Little Falls, MN, Julie Fernandez, Traverse City, MI, Janie (Manny) Philip, Woodruff, WI, Eileen (Jim) Dwyer, Brainerd, MN; brothers: Don (Bea) Bloch, Avon, MN, Tex (Carol) Bloch, Albany, MN; sister-in-law Donna Bloch, Albany, MN; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Cordy Bloch, OSF, Hildegard (Alphonse) Wiechmann, Dorothy (Paul) Boecker, Leona (John) Magner; brothers: Sylvester (Yvette) Bloch, Lawrence (Dorothy) Bloch, Gilbert Bloch, twins Richard and Ralph, LeRoy Bloch; brothers-in-law Bill Fernandez and Larry Britz.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on May 13, 2023, at 10:00am followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00, at the Sacred Heart Chapel of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, MN. Masks may be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred to a charity of your choice, or World Wildlife Fund, American Cancer Society, Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, MN.
