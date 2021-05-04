Delona Smieja, 87 of Cushing, died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Lake Hills Elder Care in Cushing. A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Delona on Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, burial was at the parish cemetery. Delona was born May 23, 1933 in Moran Township to Floyd and Gertrude (Cordie) Judd. She graduated from Little Falls High School and for a short time, worked at Munsingwear. Delona was united in marriage to Angelo Smieja on May 13, 1954 and they operated a farm in rural Cushing. When they retired, Delona and Angelo moved to Widow Lake near Hackensack. She enjoyed sewing and embroidery, gardening, making maple syrup, refinishing furniture, gardening, fishing, dancing, and a good game of cards. Delona is survived by her children, Damian of Cushing, Angelo (Margie) of Long Prairie, Reata Waldoch of Cushing, Delmer (Mary) of Cushing, surrogate daughter Ada Wion of Oklahoma; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elaine (Kenny) Hagen of Golden Valley and Vonnie (Rob) Hanrahan of Little Falls. She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Gertrude; husband, Angelo; brother, Charles; sisters, Mary Ann and Eileen; son-in-law, Mark Waldoch and great-grandson, Noah Waldoch. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
