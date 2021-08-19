It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the unexpected loss of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and wife, Debra Jean (Smieja) Gerwing, 55-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, who passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Fairview U of M Medical Center in Minneapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN with Fr. Ben Kociemba officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 AM Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Debra Jean Smieja was born on September 11, 1965 in Little Falls, MN, to the late Theodore and Darlene (Countryman) Smieja. She attended the Little Falls Community High School. Debra met the love of her life, Mark Gerwing at the age of 16, and they were united in marriage on October 17, 1987. Together they raised three beautiful children. She loved to help in raising her nieces, nephews and grandchildren as well, providing daycare for them at home. Debra enjoyed doing arts and crafts with the kids, and sewing quilts and baby blankets for her grandchildren. She loved taking “walk abouts” with her husband, taking selfies, and listening and dancing to music. MOST of all she cherished spending time with her beautiful family. Debra is survived by her husband, Mark; children, Lacey Gerwing (Patrick Alexander), Kyle (Kelly) Gerwing, and Kelsi Gerwing (Kevin Stein), all of Little Falls; grandchildren, Hailey Ollom, Watson Gerwing; sister, Teresa (Steve) Woitalla of Pierz, MN; brother, Steven Smieja of Ft. Ripley, MN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Darlene Smieja; sister, Tina Poegel; aunt, Leanne Maslowski; cousin, Laura Lodermeier; and godson, Michael Lodermeier.
