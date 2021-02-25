Debra Ann Poster, 64-year-old resident of Buckman, MN, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at her residence. A public Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Michael’s parish cemetery in Buckman, MN. Debra was born on January 14, 1957 to David and Maxine (Hoheisel) Poster at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. She graduated from Pierz Healy High School with the Class of 1975 and after graduation she attended Brainerd Vocational Technology Institute, graduating in 1977. Debra started working for St. Cloud Hospital that same year and spent her entire nursing career there. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Debra is survived by her siblings, Greg (Donna) Poster, Russ Poster, Diane (Mark) Lardy, and Denise (Reid) Loidolt; nieces and nephews, Nikki (Kyle) Girtz, Andrew and Kalli Poster, Neal Poster, Mariah (Jackson) Hall, Chase and Summer Lardy, and Jack, Kate and Paige Loidolt; great-nieces and nephews, Kade, Ellie and Macie Girtz and Luka Hall. Debra was preceded in death by her parents, and her niece, Morgan Lardy.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.