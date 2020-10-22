Deborah A. Vanhavermaet, 61-year-old resident of Burtrum, MN, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Brighter Days Family Church in Burtrum, MN, with Pastor Terry Wardlaw officiating. Burial will be at Moses Dane Cemetery in Burtrum. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Brighter Days Family Church in Burtrum, MN. Deb was born on September 23, 1959 in Zumbrota, Minnesota to the late Lloyd and Dorothy (Wildman) Strassburg. They moved to Burtrum in 1960 where she attended school through 5th grade. She graduated in 1977 from Grey Eagle High School. In August, 1977, Deb married Barney Vanhavermaet. They lived in Staples and Sauk Centre until they settled in Burtrum in 1984. They had three children, Jason, Brian and Stacy. Deb received her business degree from Brainerd Technical College and they opened The Burtrum Bobber Stop Bait Shop in 1989. She later went into bartending at a few local establishments. From there, she returned to school when Stacy asked her to go to Nursing Assistant classes. Deb then worked at St. Otto’s starting in the year 2000 and later went back to school to get her LPN license. She left St. Otto’s July 2006, as she started working for The Family Medical Center in May of 2006, and continued to work there until her diagnosis on August 4th. Deb enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, four-wheeling, taking family trips and any time spent with her grandchildren. Deb was known to always have her door open for anyone that needed a place to go and many of the kids knew her as grandma Deb. Her family, work and patients were her pride and joy. Deb is survived by her husband, Barney; children, Jason (Crystal) Vanhavermaet of Baldwin, WI, Brian Vanhavermaet (Honey) of Plymouth, MN, Stacy (John) Maciej of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Nolan, Kyle, Abby, Ava and Ty. Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Dorothy Strassburg; brother, Richard Strassburg, niece, Kimberly and nephew, Alex.
