Shawn Authier Shawn Keating Authier, a Foreman at Minnesota Inboard Water Sports in Brainerd, MN and resident of Little Falls, MN, died unexpectedly on July 14, 2021 at the age of 30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 19 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. Visitation will be at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service on Sunday, July 18 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. with Parish Prayers being said at 5:00 P.M. Visitation will continue on Monday, July 19 from 9:00 - 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Please make memorials out to the daughter of Shawn - Sophia Authier. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Shawn. 632-4393
