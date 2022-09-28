Dean Edward Hoheisel

Dean Hoheisel, 59-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, died on September 25, 2022, at home peacefully surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Dean was born in Little Falls, MN on November 25, 1962, to Donald and Joretta (Przybilla) Hoheisel. He attended Pierz Schools. He grew up on the family farm and continued farming there until his death. Dean loved playing softball and horseshoe. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially sucker fishing. He spent many hours following his favorite teams on the radio and TV. He could often be found driving around the neighborhood and stopping by the neighbors to play cards and dice. He will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings: Linda (Gene) Keske of Royalton, MN, Marty (Richard) Dubbin of Rice, MN, Neil (Mary Beth) Hoheisel of Hillman, MN, Mary Kay (Tim) Tretter of Pierz, MN, Janell Hoheisel of Pierz, MN, Jeff Hoheisel of Pierz, MN, Donald Jr. (Annie) Hoheisel of Hillman, MN, and Ronda (Larry) Bednar of Pierz, MN and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Joretta Hoheisel, sister JoEtta Hoheisel, nephew Jared Hoheisel, and great nephew Jamison Raper.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.