Dawn Marie (Hildebrandt) Stevens, age 60, of Mora, MN, passed away on February 1, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 PM to 4 PM, with a service at 1 PM on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Rolf Olsen Center, 807 Main St. Onamia, MN. Caring for Dawn and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Onamia, MN.

