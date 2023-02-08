Dawn Marie (Hildebrandt) Stevens, age 60, of Mora, MN, passed away on February 1, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 PM to 4 PM, with a service at 1 PM on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Rolf Olsen Center, 807 Main St. Onamia, MN. Caring for Dawn and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Onamia, MN.
Dawn was born on December 2, 1962, in Rochester, MN. She loved cooking, baking, and crocheting. Dawn liked to spend her time thrift shopping, singing karaoke, and taking care of her little fur baby.
Dawn is survived by her life partner, Troy Johnson; spouse, Glenn (Luann Thomasson) Stevens; daughters, Amber (Trent Stark) Stevens and Shauna (Brian) Pierzinski; son, Anthony (Lindsay) Stevens; brothers, Aaron (Tina Sims) Hildebrandt, Joel (Char Tuey) Hildebrandt, Jon Hildebrandt, Peter (Lori) Hildebrandt; sister, Beth (Don)Elgin; and grandchildren, Austen, Parker, Logan, Brandon, Cameron, Jaydon, Maggie, Maeson, and Jaxson; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Erwin Hildebrandt.
