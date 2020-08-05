Dawn L. Golombecki, 63 year old resident of Swanville, MN passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home in Swanville, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN with Father Ron Dockendorf officiating. Burial will take place in the St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN. Dawn was born on August 31, 1956 in Little Falls, MN to the late Maurice and Johnita (Conen) Dickson. She grew up in Little Falls, MN where she attended school and graduated from Little Falls Community High School. Dawn was united in marriage to Randy Golombecki on March 5, 1982 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. She was employed as a PARA at Swanville Area Schools for several years which inspired her to go back to school to earn her degree as a special education teacher. Dawn enrolled at St. Cloud State University where she received her bachelor's degree and later received her Master's Degree from St. Catherine's University in St. Paul, MN. She began working for the St. Cloud School District and later transferred to Lincoln Elementary in Little Falls, MN where she retired from. Dawn enjoyed traveling, scrap-booking, card making and was a lifelong camper. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and thought the world of her many grandchildren. Dawn was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Dawn is survived by husband, Randy Golombecki of Swanville, MN; children, Sherry (Jeff) Kappauf of Hinkley, MN and Bud (Jenna) Golombecki of Swanville, MN; siblings, Dennis (Sandy) Dickson, Debbie (Duane) Matthews, Diane (Phil) Solem and Denise Dickson; grandchildren, Marissa (John), Katelyn (Ty), Elijah, Laynamae, Tao, Nevaeh, Jolie, Ellianna, Sadie, Macie, Izabella, Adela, Katalina, Bria, Kyla, and Alexa; and 3 great-grandchildren. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Johnita and Maurice “Bud” Dickson.
