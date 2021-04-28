David John Drong (Tree Dave), 52-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, after a long courageous battle with cancer. A memorial service will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel, at 4 p.m., with Rich VonDerhaar officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel. Dave was born on May 19, 1968, at the Long Prairie Hospital to Eugene and Janet Drong. He grew up in Little Falls, and graduated from Little Falls Community High School. Dave continued his education at Brainerd Community College, where he received his Associates of Arts Degree, and then went to St. Cloud State University to receive his Bachelor’s Degree. Dave was self-employed, working as an arborist for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Dave was an avid fly fisherman who loved fishing for trout. He loved his family and friends, and his sense of humor will be greatly missed by all. David is survived by his parents, Eugene and Janet Drong; daughter, Nicole (Mike) Shultz; two grandchildren; siblings, Lisa (Ray) Lesnau of Evansville, MN and Tim Drong of Randall, MN; niece, Brandy (Hunter) Siltman; nephews, Anthony Lesnau, Jeremy Lesnau, Daniel Drong and Joshua Drong; grand-nieces and nephew; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Agnes and Peter Drong and Bill and Betty Reznechek; aunts and uncles, Paulette Drong-Wilson, Jim Drong, and Duane Reznechek. The family would like to express a special thank you to his Aunt Deb (Steve) Lies of Little Falls, for being able to support David and the family through this tough time.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.