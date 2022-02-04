David Dwayne Morgan, 74, resident of Fort Ripley, MN, passed away on February 3, 2022.
David was born in Brainerd, MN on September 17, 1947 to Mabel (Engstrom) and Neil Morgan. He was one of eight siblings, grew up on the family farm in St. Mathias Township, and graduated from Washington (Brainerd) High School in 1965. David served in the US Army Infantry (1967-1969) as a combat soldier in the jungle firebases near Pleiku, Vietnam.
After the war, he returned home and worked the family dairy and grain farm over four decades. As the 21st century unfolded, he worked part-time at the Eisel farms, at the Brainerd Senior Center, and a decade at the Menards lumberyard.
David liked working with the cattle, operating tractors and other farm machinery, and harvesting the crops. He enjoyed attending the country auctions where he met old friends and made new ones. David had a quiet and gentle nature. He often lent a hand with wood cutting and family building projects.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Neil and Mabel Morgan.
He is survived by his seven siblings: Donna (Morgan) Sweet, Dennis and Barb (Sherrard) Morgan, Robert Morgan and Jan Kurtz, Terry and Rita (Whitehead) Morgan, John Morgan, Pam Morgan, Colleen (Morgan) Hess, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.
Memorials/ donations can be sent on David's behalf to the Crow Wing County Dairy Association at 10881 Buehler Road, Fort Ripley, MN 56449.
