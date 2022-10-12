David L. Trutwin, 80-year-old resident of Bowlus, MN, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home in Bowlus, MN.
Per David's request, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial held at a later date. A private burial will take place in the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in North Prairie, MN. Caring for David and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
David was born on June 19, 1942, in Little Falls, MN to the late Leo and Monica (Scepurek) Trutwin. He was united in marriage to Naomi "Amy" Schneider on May 27, 1972, at Assumption Catholic Church in Morris, MN. David farmed the Trutwin homestead until his retirement. David loved tending to his garden, fixing things, and spending time in the woods. He was very dedicated to his Catholic faith. He participated in Perpetual Adoration for 45 years at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie, MN. He was also a frequent lector and Eucharistic Minister. David was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th Degree. David was an avid stamp collector. He also was a lifetime member of the American Philatelic Society where he was internationally known for his collection. He was a member of the St. Cloud Area Stamp Club where he served in many of the club's officer positions. He also owned and operated D&M Saws for many years where he made custom lumber.
David is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Naomi "Amy" Trutwin; children, Joshua (Anita Erkens) Trutwin and Heidi (Chad) Clasemann; mother-in-law, Jo Schneider; grandchildren, Benjamin Trutwin, Alexander Trutwin, Abigail Clasemann, and Eleanor Clasemann; brother, Jim (Mary) Trutwin; sisters, Rose Ann (Don) Pflueger and Delores (John) Stang.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Monica Trutwin and his father-in-law, Bernard Schneider.
