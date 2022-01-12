David L. Tidd, 68-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.
Funeral Service held at 12 noon on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Caring for David and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
David Lloyd Tidd was born on January 5, 1953 in Minneapolis, MN to Lloyd and Dolores (Doucette) Tidd. In his youth, his nickname was "Davy Crockett." He enjoyed watching westerns and wearing his cowboy boots. Dave attended Little Falls High School and played on their football team. He honorably served in the U.S. Army. Dave was united in marriage to Karen Vickstrom on July 13, 1985 at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls. Dave went to vocational school for carpentry. He worked at Larson Boats for 17 years. When the boat factory started to close down, he worked in the Little Falls school system, monitoring and providing security in their hallways. Dave enjoyed snowmobiling, playing baseball and football and hanging out with friends. Together with Karen, he loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on day trips with friends. He loved to fish with his children and grandchildren. Dave loved family get-togethers, especially with croquet matches which he usually won. Lately he bonded with his great-grandchildren and cherished his role as "grandpa."
Dave is survived by his wife, Karen of Little Falls; mother, Dolores Tidd of Little Falls; children, Michelle "Shelly" (Scott) Montag of Sauk Rapids, Sandra Kulzer (Norman Moline) of Little Falls, Lisa Kulzer (Jeff Kappus) of Little Falls, Joseph "Joey" Kulzer (Jessica Heurung) of Little Falls; grandchildren, Tarin, Jacklin, Brett, Lydia, Colleen, Seth, Blake, Maizy, Madaline, Brantley, Jasper, Jade and Jazlene; great-grandchildren, Riley, Remyton, Mav and Otto; siblings, Amy Tidd of Rosemount, Carla (Keith) Isaacson of Chino Valley, AZ, Julie (Mike LeBlanc) of Little Falls, Robert (Heidi Klukas) Tidd of Minneapolis.
David was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Tidd; nephews, Joshua and Jhase Vickstrom.
