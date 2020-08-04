David “Ken” White, 83 year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at the St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Father Steve Verhelst officiating. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Visitation was on Tuesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel. David was born on August 6, 1936 in Erick, Oklahoma to the late Murphy and Angelena (Knox) White. He attended Embry Riddle Aviation School and served three years in the United States Army. David was united in marriage to Darlene Marsolek on April 12, 1961. He worked on natural gas lines and was a pipe fitter in the central Minnesota area. In his spare time, David enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports with his family. David is survived by his children, Lanny (Jann Jarvis) White of Savage, MN, Kevin (Tina) White of Golden Valley, MN, Carla Johnson of Benson, MN; brother, Bob (Dean) White of Clovis, New Mexico; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, Murphy and Angelena White; wife, Darlene White and brothers, Murphy & Donald White.
