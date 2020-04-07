David James Monn

David J. Monn, 62 years old, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home in Apple Valley, MN. David was born on March 18, 1958, in Little Falls, Morrison County, MN to Joseph and Tess (Knettel) Monn. He attended and graduated from Little Falls Community High School. After graduation, David attended St. Cloud State University, graduating with a double major in business and music. David played the drums in a variety of bands since graduating high school. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family and friends. Left to cherish David’s memory are his parents, Joseph and Tess Monn of Sartell, MN; sisters, Mary Monn of Cushing, MN and Kathy Monn of Lewiston, MN; brothers, Michael (Cindy) Monn of Lakeville, MN and Tim (Dorene) Monn of Savage, MN; nieces, Melissa Holst (Kurt Gallus) of Little Falls, MN, Allyson Holst (Brett Hurley) of Winona, MN, Amanda Monn of Richfield, MN, Angela Monn of Bloomington, MN, Marissa Monn of West Palm Beach, FL, Julianna Monn of Lakeville, MN, and nephew, Jason (Shandi) Holst of Little Falls, MN; three great nephews and two great nieces. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albin and Monica Monn and Henry and Stella Knettel. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.
