David “Horse” W. Kruchten, 77-year-old resident of Ft. Ripley, MN, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Little Falls Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Mathias Catholic Church in St. Mathias, MN, with Father Daniel Weiske officiating. A Time of Gathering will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. David William Kruchten was born on April 7, 1942 in Brainerd, MN, to the late Arnold and Magdelina (Nesser) Kruchten. He was united in marriage to Emma Gregersen on May 4, 1968 at St. Mathias Catholic Church in St. Mathias, MN. They settled in Ft. Ripley, MN on a hobby farm where they raised horses. David was employed by Crestliner, and later Larson Boatworks, from which he retired in 2007 at the age of 65. In his spare time, David enjoyed caring for and riding on his horses. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and taking “Sunday drives” out into the countryside. David is survived by his wife, Emma; brother, Michael (Jeannie) Kruchten of Ft. Ripley, MN; sister, Theresa DesRosier of Little Falls, MN; nephews, Lawrence Kruchten and Scott Lease, as well as many other family and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents; 10 brothers and sisters.
